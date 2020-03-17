AMC Theatres nationwide to close 6-12 weeks

(WREX) — If you're hoping to catch a movie in theaters sometime soon, you may need to wait a few months.



AMC Theatres announced they'll be closing all theaters across the country for 6-12 weeks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



The theater says AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed.



AMC says it will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres.



There are two AMC Theatres in the Stateline, one in Rockford and one in Machesney Park.