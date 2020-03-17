Amazon limits shipments to warehouses for next 3 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for next three weeks.



The new limitations are to fill surging demand of those items.



The online retailer has been sold out of items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper as the new coronavrius spreads and more people shop online at home.



Amazon said the restrictions will last until April 5.



It applies to large vendors and third-party sellers, who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly.