All 50 states now have virus cases: West Virginia the last

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — All 50 states now have confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as West Virginia's governor announced the first positive test in his state.



Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday evening that the person with the virus is in the state's Eastern Panhandle, a region close to Washington, D.C.



Justice used a televised address to announce new restrictions, ordering bars, restaurants and casinos to close with the except of carry-out food services. Justice had warned earlier it was only a matter of time before a confirmed case would be documented in West Virginia.



Moments before he went on camera and while the audio was turned on, Justice loudly cleared his throat, then whispered jokingly, "I've got the virus."



The portion of his speech before he went on camera was later deleted.