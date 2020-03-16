Winnebago County postpones jury trials on Monday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — If you were scheduled to be a juror on Monday, Mar. 16, you do not need to come to the courthouse.



The postponement of jury trials comes amid COVID-19 concerns.



Despite the postponement of jury trials on Monday, court in Winnebago County will be open under the following conditions:

All matters scheduled in juvenile court will proceed on Monday, and all persons required to attend must attend.

Otherwise, with respect to all criminal, civil and family cases on Monday, court attendance is optional. Neither those with cases in court nor their attorneys will be penalized if they don’t come to court. A new date will be set, and the party will be notified. If you decide to come to court, your case will be called as scheduled.

Persons who are on pretrial release or probation should contact their probation / court services officer for further instruction.

In Boone County, all juror trials have been postponed through April 6.



The court says it will give further information on Monday in respect to its plans for the coming days. The court says it will continue to meet its required duties under law, but with appropriate flexibility in light of current public health concerns.