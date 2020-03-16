Winnebago County issues emergency proclamation amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney has signed a disaster proclamation amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



Chairman Haney signed the proclamation under Section 11 of the Illinois Emergency Management Act.



The measure is often taken by communities after the Governor declares a state-wide emergency.



The proclamation will enhance the County's ability to access the resources, equipment and personnel needed to address the ongoing issues during the outbreak.

"The county's top priority is the safety of our residents," Haney said. "I want to urge our residents to follow the guidance provided by the Winnebago County Health Department, the Illinois Departments of Public Heath and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Chairman Haney said in a press release.

On Sunday, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Winnebago County by a resident in their 60s.



No additional cases have been confirmed at this time.



A press conference regarding the proclamation is scheduled. You can watch it here.