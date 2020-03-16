Tuesday provides a break from the clouds before rainy midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We catch a short break from the clouds, flurries, and drizzle for a day, but rain and clouds return quickly. In fact, the middle to end of the week could be soggy.

One last chance for drizzle slides through overnight.

Leading up to the day of sunshine, clouds stick around through tonight. A chance for more scattered drizzle and flurries pop up around midnight as a cold front slides into the region. Just like earlier in the day, the drizzle and flurries will not result in accumulation, other than making the lawns, roads, and sidewalks a little damp. Temperatures cool to around 30 degrees overnight.

After the cold front passes by, the weather clears out to sunny for Tuesday. While we may have a cold front moving through, temperatures end up warmer Tuesday than Monday. Look for highs near 50 degrees, in part due to the added sunshine.

Rain showers start up Wednesday morning, and may not stop until Friday morning (with short breaks).

Our break from the clouds and rain is short-lived. Rain showers kick on Wednesday, and dry weather may not be seen until late Friday. The midweek rain showers may start up by late Wednesday morning, then continue until Wednesday evening. We may see up to 1/2" of rainfall by the time dry weather slides back in Wednesday night. Temperatures cool into the upper 40's.

Round 2 of rain arrives Thursday afternoon. More showers and possible a thunderstorm or two hit us during this time. We may not see as much rain Thursday, but a 1/4" of rainfall is possible. A few spots may get more than that if a few t-storms move through. We do get some warmer weather Thursday afternoon. Highs may get close to 60 degrees.

Up to 1" of rain is possible between Wednesday and Thursday.

One last gasp of shower activity may slide by early Friday morning with a mix of light rain and snow. The weather dries up fully by Friday afternoon, and should stay that way until early next week. While the weekend looks sunny at this point, temperatures fall off a lot for a second weekend in a row. Conditions fall into the upper 30's Friday, and stay there over the weekend. Warmer weather is back next week, but rain showers could return during the warm-up.