The Norwegian to close until dine-in option available at restaurants

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford breakfast and lunch place is set to close down as long as the dine-in option at restaurants is unavailable.



The Norwegian made the announcement on their Facebook page.



Here's the full post:

Our restaurant staff just met. It has been hard to respond with good solutions to a problem we have not faced & changes daily.



As much as we would like to continue to serve our community in a take-out capacity, we will be protecting our staff & neighbors by remaining closed until the State of Illinois allows us to re-open for dine-in service.



Thank you so much for your support. We’ll keep you posted as we have more information. We are looking forward to seeing you all when we reopen; on-line gift cards are available on our website.

https://www.thenorwegian.com



-Emily Hurd & The Norwegian TeamThe Norwegian - A Rockford Based Nordic Themed Breakfast, Brunch, and Lunch Spot

Governor Pritzker made the announcement on Sunday that starting at 9 p.m. Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars will be closed through March.