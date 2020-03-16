Testing for COVID-19 in Winn. Co.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When it comes to testing for COVID-19 in Winnebago County, health experts say some people need it more than others.

"If you traveled to a country with a Level 3 travel advisory, you're going to self-quarantine and notify the Winnebago County Health Department," Dr. Sandra Martell, the Winnebago County Public Health Administrator, says.

In light of long lines at Chicago's O'Hare Airport that led to many people standing in close proximity for hours, the health department is taking new precautions. Dr. Martell says it will be easier to test people who are already in quarantine.

"This is a way we can protect our healthcare assets and resources and those who can become symptomatic from an exposure, travel or another case and are promptly tested," Dr. Martell explains.

So far, only nine people in Winnebago County have been been tested for the virus with only one confirmed case and three others pending results from the state.

The Winnebago County Health Department does not do any testing. Here's how it work, doctors take a specimen from qualifying patients and send it to the state.

But some states have drive-up testing sites. That is not the case in Winnebago County.

"There is no drive-up testing started at this particular time, like in a parking lot," Dr. Martell says.

However, there is a system in place where your provider may have you go to a specific location to be tested. That could be your car.

"They may call them a drive-thru, a drive-up, [or] a separate building," Dr. Martell says.

The goal is to limit exposure, not just for other people in waiting rooms, but healthcare workers as well. Dr. Martell says if we work together, we can limit the spread of the virus.

"I don't just want to bend the curve, I want to flatten it," Dr. Martell says.

The overall goal is to protect the most vulnerable in our population. If you have symptoms, contact your provider beforehand, don't just walk in the front door of the hospital.