Secretary of State closes all driving facilities through March, asks for REAL ID deadline to be pushed back

(WREX) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that all offices, including Driver Services facilities statewide, will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closures will take effect Mar. 17 and last through the end of March.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended by 30 days through an emergency rule.

White also joins a growing list of states and industries calling on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to push back the Oct. 1, 2020, federal REAL ID deadline due to the impact COVID-19 is having on the general public and driver’s license and ID card-issuing agencies nationwide.

“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and Driver Services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” said White. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

White stressed that the office will continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis.

"We will do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents,” said White. “This will, and must, be the guiding principle of our decision making."

