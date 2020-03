ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating after a traffic crash early Monday morning.

Police say the crash occurred in the 2100 block of 16th Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Multiple people were sent to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Rockford Police have blocked off part of 16th Street and ask to avoid the area until further notice.

WREX will continue to update on air and online as more information becomes available.