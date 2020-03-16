Rockford man arrested, charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is arrested on a weapons charge.

Rockford Police say on Friday, they found 23-year-old Darionte Hallom driving a vehicle in the 1900 block of W. Pearl Street. Officers allegedly saw a handgun on Hallom's lap. Officers arrested Hallom, who they say had a valid FOID card, but no concealed carry permit.

Hallom was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.