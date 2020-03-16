Rockford blood centers say it’s unlikely to contract coronavirus while donating blood

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Leaders at blood centers across the people want people to know it's safe to donate blood during the coronavirus outbreak.

Experts say it's incredibly unlikely to contract coronavirus through a blood transfusion since it's an upper respiratory virus.

Despite that, leaders say donations dropped dramatically over the last week. The Rock River Valley Blood Center says they lost 300 units of blood over the last week.

Additionally, local leaders say donating local is critical. Blood donated at local blood centers will stay local. Regional centers only send blood out of the community if they have a surplus.

Even though the virus can't be contracted through a blood transfusion, experts urge people to stay home if they feel sick.