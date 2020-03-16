Pritzker mandates CDC recommendation on group gatherings, expands unemployment insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker mandated the CDC's recommendation of no gatherings of more than 50 people.



The previous recommendations were for no gatherings of 250 people or more, but updated it last night to 50 or less people.



The governor also announced expansion of unemployment insurance to help pay for sick-leave and those unable to work due to the outbreak.



Starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, all dine-in restaurants will be closed, allowing customers to utilize delivery and carry-out options only. All bars will also be closed, starting at 9 p.m. Monday.