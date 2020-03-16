Pritzker endorses Biden on eve of Illinois primary

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is endorsing Joe Biden for president on the eve of Illinois' primary, saying the Democratic former vice president "is the right candidate to beat Donald Trump and lead us into a new era."



Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are facing off on Tuesday in Illinois and Ohio, Florida and Arizona.



Pritzker has held off endorsing in what was once a crowded Democratic presidential field of some two dozen candidates.



His team told the Chicago Sun-Times that Pritzker endorsed Monday because he wanted to remind residents of the importance of voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.