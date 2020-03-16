NJCAA Announces Cancellation of Spring Sports

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The NJCAA announced the cancellation of all spring sports competition, effective immediately. That ends all athletic activity for Rock Valley College.

NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said, "The NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."

Practices, regular season, postseason, and championships are all cancelled.

The NJCAA also announced that any spring-sport athlete who is currently enrolled will not be charged a year of participation towards their eligibility.

This hits RVC softball particularly hard, as the program was seeking its seventh straight national championship in Division III softball this year.