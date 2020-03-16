Man suffers life-threatening injuries in weekend crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A crash early Saturday morning leaves a man fighting for his life in Rockford.



Police say it happened around Midnight Saturday in the 900 block of S. Winnebago St.



Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound when it went off the road and hit a tree.



Police say two men and a woman were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. All three were taken to the hospital with one of the men suffering life-threatening injuries.



The crash is still under investigation.