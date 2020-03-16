Loves Park grants emergency powers to Mayor Jury

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Loves Park City Council votes to give emergency powers to Mayor Greg Jury on Monday night.

The ordinance will allow Mayor Jury to do things like pay bills, and do payroll in case aldermen can't meet amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Jury went on to clarify that those powers may not be used often with JB Pritzker suspending the Open Meeting Act a few hours earlier.

With the Open Meeting Act suspended, city officials can now call in to meetings via telephone instead of attending in person.

While the act does provide the city more flexibility to conduct meetings, the emergency powers will allow Mayor Jury to make daily decisions instead of waiting for weekly meetings. The ability to act quickly is something that Jury says is a necessity during this time.

"We have to be able to adjust on a daily basis instead of a weekly basis, and this allows us that authority," Jury said.

Mayor Jury has use of those emergency powers effective immediately.