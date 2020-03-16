Local health officials to provide COVID-19 update at 2 p.m., Pritzker to follow

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- Winnebago County health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in our area Monday afternoon.

The news conference will take place at 2 p.m. and 13 WREX will air it live on television as well as stream it on our website and on our Facebook page. The coverage will be anchored by Kristin Crowley and James Stratton.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will hold his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. from Chicago. 13 WREX will broadcast that update immediately following the local news conference.

The first case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County was confirmed by officials yesterday.

As of Sunday, there are a total 93 coronavirus cases in 13 counties across Illinois. To this point, no one has died because of the virus in the state.