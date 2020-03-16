Local businesses make changes to accommodate customers

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- For the last 17 years, shoppers browsed through racks at B Jones in Rockford with ease.

But now local and state officials are encouraging less physical interaction, making it harder to shop.

Owner of the store, Brandi Jones, is doing something about it

"We are going to be doing curb side, we can bring clothes out to them, we can do home delivery, we can do private shopping hours,"said Brandi Jones.

She's even expanding to social media, letting customers select clothes on Instagram and message the store on the app for quicker pick up.

Benny's Dariette owner Benny Salamone is taking it a step further, by closing down his shop for two weeks.

"That question was for me, do I want to risk and most importantly my employees and customers. that (answer) was absolutely not," said Salamone.

And while both business owners are stuck in the limbo of the coronavirus, both business owners say now is the time for the community to band together, separately, to help stop the spread of the virus

"What are we going to do? take it one day at a time," said Salamone.

"We are staying very positive and we are doing everything we can to keep B Jones here and keep all of our local stores going,"said Jones.

If you are interested in a private shop, you can contact the store at 815-397-8135.