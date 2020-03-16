Illinois suspends all licensed video game operations amid COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Gaming Board has ordered the suspension of all video gaming operations at all licensed video gaming establishments in Illinois effective Monday night.



The IGB made the announcement on Monday.



The suspension will start Monday, Mar. 16 and last through Mar. 30.



The IGB says the public health of patrons, video gaming industry employees, Gaming Board staff and others is of importance.



The board says they're monitoring developments in connection with COVID-19 and will update licensees as warranted.