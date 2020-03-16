 Skip to Content

Illinois man accused of video taping a minor changing in store

12:43 pm Crime, Illinois News

GENEVA, Ill. (WREX) — An Illinois man is charged with allegedly video recording a minor changing clothes in a fitting room.

Alejandro Galvan-Mendez, 23, of Geneva, is charged with unauthorized video recording of a person under 18, a class 3 felony, and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say Galvan-Mendez was at a retail store in the 1-99 block of Randall Road, Batavia, when he held a cell phone over the top of a fitting room and video recorded the victim as she changed clothing.

The victim, who is younger than 18 years old, did not give consent to be recorded.

Galvan-Mendez was arrested with a bail set of $5,000 with 10 percent applying for bond.

Galvan-Mendez has since posted bond. His next court appearance is set for Mar. 26.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Assignment Editor at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also produced ’13 News Today’ from 2017-2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content