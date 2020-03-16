Illinois man accused of video taping a minor changing in store

GENEVA, Ill. (WREX) — An Illinois man is charged with allegedly video recording a minor changing clothes in a fitting room.



Alejandro Galvan-Mendez, 23, of Geneva, is charged with unauthorized video recording of a person under 18, a class 3 felony, and disorderly conduct.



Authorities say Galvan-Mendez was at a retail store in the 1-99 block of Randall Road, Batavia, when he held a cell phone over the top of a fitting room and video recorded the victim as she changed clothing.



The victim, who is younger than 18 years old, did not give consent to be recorded.



Galvan-Mendez was arrested with a bail set of $5,000 with 10 percent applying for bond.



Galvan-Mendez has since posted bond. His next court appearance is set for Mar. 26.