Illinois House postpones session over COVID-19 concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House on Monday postponed its session in Springfield until danger from spreading COVID-19 abates.



A memo to members from Jessica Basham, chief of staff to the House speaker, said the session schedule is under daily review "and should be considered `in flux'" because of the potentially deadly illness caused by the new coronavirus.



A spokesman for the Senate did not immediately respond to a request for an update on that chamber's schedule.



Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the General Assembly was scheduled to return to Springfield Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Lawmakers' scheduled adjournment date is May 31.