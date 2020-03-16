Gas prices fall more than 20 cents in Rockford due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're headed to the pump today, you'll likely be paying less for gas!



The average price of gas dropped 21 cents this past week in Rockford, according to GasBuddy. The drop brings prices down 32 cents in the past month.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $1.77/g, while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon.

"It's coming true- gas prices are plummeting in every town, city and state with the national average seeing one of its biggest weekly declines in the last decade," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy

Nearly 40,000 gas stations across the country are selling gas for under $2, according to GasBuddy.



Experts do caution the drop in prices may be coming to an end relatively soon.

"The root cause continues to be coronavirus related, since demand for oil slumped globally, inducing the current price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia as they both raise output, causing oil prices to crash through the floor. Such a large decline at this time of year is mind-blowing, as gas prices have risen in all but one year in the last ten during the spring. All good things may not last forever, however, as rumors swirl that Russia and Saudi Arabia are holding high level talks to reign in the collapse in oil prices, which could eventually end the party at the pump."