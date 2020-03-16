Stocks nosedive on Wall Street, triggering trading halt

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks dropped 9% in early trading Monday on Wall Street and triggered another temporary halt to trading as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down, from airlines to restaurants.



Trading was halted within the first few minutes, and the S&P 500's losses deepened after it resumed.



Emergency actions taken by the Federal Reserve late Sunday to prop up the economy and get financial markets running smoothly again may have raised fears even further, some investors said.



European markets were also down about 10%. The price of crude oil dropped 8%.



Bond prices soared as investors sought safety.