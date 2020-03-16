DCFS transition to YouthCare services postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services announced on Monday that the launch of YouthCare services for DCFS youth in care has been suspended for a minimum of 30 days due to COVID-19.

Working with the Illinois Department of Public Health and stakeholders from across Illinois, HFS and DCFS are continuously monitoring the virus outbreak and will announce a new date for the transition when available.

“With more medical providers than ever, teams of dedicated care coordinators and other vital services never offered before, we look forward to offering this enhanced care to vulnerable youth as soon as possible,” said Theresa Eagleson, Director of the Department of Healthcare and Family Services. “But the challenges facing our healthcare system and families at this time as a result of the coronavirus must be our top focus, and we are determined not to distract from those crucial priorities.”

DCFS says the unexpected delay will help create a smoother transition to the YouthCare services.

Officials say YouthCare offers three times more medical providers in different categories than the current DCFS healthcare system.

YouthCare staff will continue to serve families through the delay.