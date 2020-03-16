Coroner: Two men killed in early morning crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men are dead after a crash early Monday morning in Rockford.



Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirmed the two deaths with 13 News around 8 a.m.



Rockford Police initially posted about the crash on their Twitter page a little after 3 a.m.



Hintz says the crash happened in the 2000 block of 15th St. Details on the crash are limited, but Hintz says two men, who appeared to be in their 20s, were killed in the crash.



Hintz says it was a single vehicle crash.



The crash is still being investigated.