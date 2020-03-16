Clouds build Monday ahead of an occasionally wet week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline finds itself in the middle of an active pattern for the upcoming work week. For the start of the work week, mostly dry conditions remain in place.

Monday clouds:

Clouds rolled in overnight Sunday into the predawn hours of Monday, keeping temperatures from falling much below 30°. Don't expect to see much sunshine as clouds are going to stick around. Despite all of the cloudiness, most of the region remains dry.

Cloudy skies remain in place, but mostly dry conditions should continue through Monday.

If your morning travel takes you along or south of I-80, be aware a few showers of either rain or snow are possible. Otherwise, a very isolated shower cannot be ruled out Monday afternoon. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s thanks to cloudy skies, but expect highs to at least land above 40°.

A cold front could bring another round of light shower activity to the Stateline through the predawn hours of Tuesday. A cloudy start does eventually lead to plenty of sunshine.

Sunshine returns Tuesday:

Morning clouds give way to sunshine Tuesday afternoon. If you're wanting sunshine, Tuesday is the day to enjoy. It's a brief period where skies are going to be clear, as clouds are going to build overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Midweek rain and beyond:

Wednesday looks to bring a return to rainy conditions. Models currently indicate a solid swath of rain through Wednesday. While midweek looks rainy, there are definitely going to be some breaks. Precipitation chances begin to wind down Friday morning. From the time the first drop lands to the last drop, anywhere from a half to over an inch of rain is possible.

Steady rainfall could add up over the second half of the work week.

River levels remain elevated, especially along the Pecatonica at Shirland where a flood advisory remains in effect. That section of the river remains at action stage, as river levels continue to fall. While the current forecast keeps the river on a downward trend, this only takes into consideration precipitation over the next 48-hours. We'll continue to keep a close eye on local river levels.