“Close-contact” businesses make COVID-19 adjustments

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Local professionals that come into close contact with clients and customers are making changes as they confront the coronavirus pandemic.

At Totally You Hair Salon in Loves Park, some but not all clients are keeping their appointments.

"We do have a large amount of our clients that are elderly, they're taking precautions," says co-owner Adrian Vasquez.

Since they work close to their customers, the salon's sanitizing procedures have ramped up.

"We as owners know how important it is to keep everyone healthy," says co-owner Karla Peterson.

At Health First Wellness Center in Rockford, chiropractors are asking their patients to do what the doctors do best - adjust.

"Any kind of symptoms like a cough or sneeze or even a sniffle, they go ahead and reschedule their appointments," says Dr. Renee Andino.

If you do reschedule, you won't go right to the waiting room.

"We are asking patients to stay outside in their cars," says Dr. Rob Andino. "We also got rid of all of our magazines so there's less things to touch."

Health First says the care they provide can help improve their patients' immune systems, when taking the proper precautions.

"We're keeping them out of the emergency room, we're keeping them out of the immediate care, that is one way we can help the greater good," said Dr. Renee Andino.

Their work continues, with uncertainty.

"Right now, we're going to follow whatever rules that are put out for us from the health department or the President," says Adrian Vasquez of Totally You Hair Salon.

"I think there's maybe a 50-50 chance that Governor Pritzker will ask us to shut down," says Dr. Rob Andino.

These businesses remain open, for now.