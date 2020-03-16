 Skip to Content

CherryVale Mall to remain open, food court to no longer offer dine-in option

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — The CherryVale Mall says it will remain open with its hours unchanged for now amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The mall's spokesperson, Melissa Cavanaugh says while the mall's hours are unchanged, certain retailers are following corporate guidelines for temporary closures or operating modified hours.

Cavanaugh did say the mall's food court will no longer offer the option to dine-in until further notice.

Cavanaugh says the mall will continue to monitor updates provided by government officials.

Here's a full list of what the mall is doing.

