Belvidere Park District closes all facilities through March due to COVID-19 outbreak

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere Park District will close all of its facilities starting on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



The cancellation includes all programs and events from Mar. 17 through Mar. 31.

“We have, and will continue to, follow and support the guidelines and recommendations made by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Illinois Department of Public Health and Boone County Health Department.” said Mark Pentecost, Executive Director, at the Belvidere Park District.

The Boone County Health Department issued guidance with respect to cancelling non-essential events and gatherings to reduce and prevent community transmission of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Non-essential events are defined as gatherings with more than 25 people attending.

“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance to the Belvidere Park District,” said Pentecost. “We will re-evaluate the situation prior to March 31 to determine next steps with respect to re-opening facilities and resuming programs to the public.”

Park District customers will be able to register for future events and online at belviderepark.org while the facilities closed.