Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.



The online retailer will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees.



That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour. Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure.



It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages.

