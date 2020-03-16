13 WREX unveils new technology to deliver Primary and Election Day results

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Tuesday, voters will head to the polls in Illinois for the Illinois Primary. At the national level, Joe Biden will square off against Senator Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic Presidential Nominee.

New technology will be used by 13 WREX to give election results, county by county in the state of Illinois, it will only be used by 13 WREX, your election authority.

The software is connected to results in the state, and anchors will be able to pull up results county by county as they come in Tuesday night.

It also gives a look back at the results in 2016. Then, Senator Bernie Sanders squared off against Hillary Clinton. Sanders won the majority of counties in the Stateline, including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle and Lee.

Hillary Clinton won Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. But, Clinton also won major counties like Cook and Lake in 2016.

Sanders lost the primary by almost 35,000 votes in 2016. Almost 2 million voters cast a vote in the 2016 Democratic Primary. The question is, how many plan to do that in Illinois with concerns over COVID-19. 13 WREX will have an hour-long primary night newscast at 10 p.m. Tuesday.