ROCKFORD (WREX) — We know you have a lot of questions and concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. We here at 13 WREX want to provide you with the facts, not fear.

This Wednesday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m., WREX will air a special half-hour special on the coronavirus.

We will be joined by experts who will answer any questions you may have.

If you'd like to submit a question for us to ask, email us at questions@wrex.com