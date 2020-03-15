Winnebago County Health Department to provide update on coronavirus

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, is providing an update on the coronavirus.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

13 WREX will be airing the news conference live on television, as well as streaming it on our website at https://wrex.com/news/wrex-live-stream/ and on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wrextv/.

Gov. JB Pritzker will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the coronavirus as well. 13 WREX will be airing and streaming that update as well.