Virus screenings jam US airports; ‘atrocious,’ a flyer says

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert says that crowds of returning travelers at airports could spread the disease, but that they are likely to continue.

Travelers are finding long lines and hours long waits for required medical screenings at 13 airports where travelers from Europe are being funneled. The crowds formed even as public health officials called for "social distancing" to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

One traveler described the scene at the Dallas-Forth Worth airport as "atrocious." The acting Homeland Security secretary says the U.S. is trying to add additional screening capacity and work with airlines to expedite the process.