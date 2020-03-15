 Skip to Content

Vegas MGM resorts close amid coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (WREX) — As of Tuesday, MGM Resorts International says it will suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties.

Casino operations will end one day earlier, on Monday. The company made the announcement Sunday,

"The people of MGM Resorts have worked to try to find a way to continue delivering high-quality hospitality and entertainment experiences for our guests while keeping our employees doing the jobs they love in a safe environment," said Chairman and CEO Jim Murren.

Murren said the closures are for the good of employees, guests and communities.

MGM Resorts said it will reopen resorts as soon as it's safe to do so.

