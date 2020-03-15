Vatican’s Holy Week to proceed but without public amid virus

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Holy Week ceremonies will go ahead but without public attendance as Italy tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The public will be able to follow via TV, radio and online media.

Severe measures aimed at protecting citizen health make it impossible for rank-and-file faithful can attend. The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness.

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday on April 5, culminating on Easter Sunday a week later, with tradition calling for an outdoor Masses in St. Peter's Square on both Sundays. Tens of thousands of faithful usually turn out for the celebration.