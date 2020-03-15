Stock futures sink after rate cut, new virus restrictions

NEW YORK (AP) -- U.S. stock futures fell sharply after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates and more companies and governments took action over the weekend to shut down European and American society in the face of the growing virus outbreak.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials fell 5%, triggering a halt in trading.

Shares in Asia opened mostly lower.

The price of oil fell while gold gained. U.S. markets are coming off a dizzying week that saw the Dow twice fall by more than 2,000 points and also record it's biggest point gain every -- 1,985 points on Friday.