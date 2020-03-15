Stateline YMCA closes due to COVID-19

BELOIT (WREX) — The Stateline YMCA will be closing for two weeks due to COVID-19 starting Sunday night.



The YMCA says its following the recommendation of the Winnebago County Health Department.



The Y will close at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 15 and reopen at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 31. This includes the following facilities: Ironworks Branch, Roscoe Branch, Stateline YMCA Gymnastics Center, and the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.

"Here at the Y we are passionate about being a safe gathering place for our community, which made this decision all the more difficult." said Ann Hankins, President/CEO of the Stateline Family YMCA. "However, our passion for social responsibility is just as important and to remain open and facilitate the gathering of large groups would not support this passion. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly."

The YMCA of Rock River Valley announced they were closing on Saturday night.