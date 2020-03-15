Rockford Fire responds to early house fire on N. Court St.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford home is left condemned and uninhabitable after a fire around midnight. Firefighters say no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of N. Court Street in Rockford around Midnight on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found heavy smoke and visible fire coming from the first and second floors of the home. During a search for residents inside, firefighters determined no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

It took several minutes to control the fire and crews say they remained on scene for more than two hours locating hot spots and removing debris.

The fire's cause is still under investigation, but initial investigation is consistent with an accidental fire. The house is now condemned and uninhabitable with damage estimated at $25,000.