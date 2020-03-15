One person in Whiteside County tests positive for COVID-19

WHITESIDE COUNTY (WREX) — Whiteside County has identified its first case of coronavirus.



The Whiteside County Health Department is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control to investigate the case.



The patient is an adult in their 40's, but further details are not being released at this time.



The individual was isolated after testing and is now recovering at home.



Whiteside County health officials will continue to monitor both the patient and their close contacts.



This is the second case of COVID-19 reported in the Northern Illinois Rockford region.



One person in Winnebago County has also tested positive for the coronavirus.



They are described as an adult in their 60's.



According to the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health, neither of these cases appear to be related to exposure through travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.



These are both ongoing disease investigations.



Local and state health officials continue to advise the general public to stay home and limit contact with others to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19