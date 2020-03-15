Coronavirus case in Winnebago County was ‘only a matter of time’

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The first confirmed Covid-19 case in Winnebago County had leaders urging more vigilance from the community.

"We knew it was coming, and now it's here," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

With the virus' arrival in the county comes new precautions, including closing all bars and restaurants coming Monday night.

"Obviously all of this is a disruption. It's incredible inconvenient for everyone in our community. But it's the right thing to do," said McNamara.

Health experts call the move a necessary evil to help slow the spread of the deadly virus.

"We really need everyone to stay put as much as possible," said Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department.

Representatives from all three major health systems in the county were at the news conference, vowing to work together in what they call a time of crisis.