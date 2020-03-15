Chicago announces restrictions for bars, restaurants selling alcohol

CHICAGO (WREX) — The City of Chicago has placed restrictions on bars and restaurants that sell alcohol.



Here's the full statement the city released:

"Due to concerns of St. Patrick’s Day festivities continuing through St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th, the City today issued new precautionary measures and guidelines to enforce large gatherings at bars and liquor establishments throughout Chicago. As part of the City's efforts to keep residents safe and healthy, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) and the Chicago Police Department (CPD) are enforcing all business establishments that sell liquor to have less than half of their regular max capacity. Additionally, any establishments that sell liquor will have a max capacity of 100 persons.

As part of these measures to limit large gatherings, the City is also requiring business owners to discontinue lining patrons up who are waiting for entry outside of establishments and on the public way. BACP and CPD are working with local entrepreneurs and business owners to ensure they're monitoring the new requirements, and the Departments will issue citations to owners if any establishment fails to enforce the new capacity limits."

The announcement came after Gov. JB Pritzker appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" where he spoke about his disappointment with the lack of federal government’s quick response on the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve been on the trajectory now and planning for each of these steps because it’s not easy, you can imagine each one of these decisions has consequences to them that are not just about the pandemic, they’re also about people’s livelihoods so we’re actually looking hard at that decision-making today,” Pritzker said Sunday morning.

The governor also criticized the federal government over crowds and long lines at several airports across the country, including O'Hare.