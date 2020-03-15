Cheap fares luring travelers to fly despite pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic that's caused many Americans to avoid airports has others booking spur-of-the moment trips at dirt-cheap ticket prices.

The U.S. government has restricted travel from most of Europe as well as Iran and China. But there are no limits on flying within the U.S. or to and from other destinations abroad.

Airlines have been slashing prices to cope with the downward spiral in demand. And adventurous travelers are taking advantage of that.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. The vast majority of people recover.