CDC now urges cancellations of gatherings with 50 or more people

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tightening its recommendations about public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It now recommends any gather of 50 or more people in the US be canceled or postponed over the next eight weeks. Previous recommendations were for no gatherings of 250 people or more.

The recommendation comes on the heels of some already aggressive actions to fight the deadly virus. Theme parks across the country have closed, Florida beaches shooed away spring breakers, and governors in Illinois and Ohio ordered all restaurants and bars closed. New York is considering a similar measure.

The nation's top infectious disease official said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed, but it does not appear President Donald Trump would order that.