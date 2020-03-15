Boone County postpones all juror trials this week due to COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Due to COVID-19 concerns, Boone County has suspended all juror trials for this week.



The Boone County State's Attorney's Office made the announcement on Sunday.



Anyone summoned to be a juror for the week of Mar. 16 does not need to report to the Boone County courthouse this week.



The Boone County Circuit Clerk has updated the juror call in message and the website.



If there are questions, please call the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office (815)-544-0868 or the Boone County Circuit Clerk (815)-544-0371 during normal business hours.