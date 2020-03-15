Biden and Sanders debate one on one for first time in race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest from the Sunday night Democratic debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (all times local):

8 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have taken the stage for the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic primary.

The leading Democratic candidates are facing off Sunday night in Washington in the 11th debate of the primary season. The event was moved from Arizona, which votes Tuesday, because of concerns over the growing coronavirus pandemic, and is being held without an audience.

Biden also steps on the stage as the front-runner in a race dramatically different from the party’s last debate less than three weeks ago, following cascading wins that started with his resounding victory in the South Carolina primary. Other moderates departed the race, with several consolidating around Biden and united by a desire to block Sanders.

The fast-moving coronavirus has largely grounded the candidates, leading them to cancel rallies even as several big states prepare to vote on Tuesday. They greeted each other with an elbow bump.