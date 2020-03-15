All Schnucks stores to close early due to increased demand, cleanliness concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Schnucks stores across the Rockford area and across the country will close early starting Sunday night.

Schnucks stores that are normally open 24 hours will now close at midnight, while all other stores will now close at 10 p.m. Signage will be posted at all stores as a reminder.

Schnucks says it is seeing an increase in customers and the reduction in hours will allow the stores time to focus on cleanliness and product availability.

Numerous stores in our area including Woodman's and Walmart have also limited hours as people have flocked to stores to stock up amid coronavirus concerns.