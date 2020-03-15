All Illinois State Park’s closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

ILLINOIS (WREX) — All state park's across the state of Illinois, including Rock Cut State Park in Winnebago County, are closed until further notice.



The Illinois Department of Natural Resources made the announcement on their Facebook page on Sunday.



Here's the full post by IDNR:

"Effective immediately, all IDNR-owned properties are closed to the public to help stem the spread of COVID-19. All scheduled events on state property are effectively cancelled; patrons are encouraged to call IDNR’s Parks administrative line Monday through Friday at 217-782-6752 with questions."

The closures in the Stateline includes Rock Cut State Park in Winnebago County as well as Lowden State Park and Castle Rock State Park, both in Ogle County.