All Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants closed through March due to COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WREX) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has ordered the closing of all bars and dine-in restaurants across the state of Illinois amid the spread of the Coronavirus.



Pritzker made the announcement during his daily update on COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.



Starting Tuesday, Mar. 17, all bars and dine-in restaurants state wide will be closed through Mar. 30.

“This is another hard step to take. I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The time for persuasion and public appeals is over — the time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”

93 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in 13 counties in Illinois, including Winnebago County.



A press conference with the Winnebago County Health Department will begin at 3:30 p.m.



You can watch the latest information at https://wrex.com/news/wrex-live-stream/